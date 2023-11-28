A chilly Tuesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Even with the sunshine today, highs only top out around 40.

We do get warmer by Wednesday afternoon with highs back into the middle 50s.

The forecast stays dry through most of Thursday, but rain is certainly more likely Friday, especially for the first part of the day.

Right now, it does not look like we will have a lot of wet weather around for the Holiday festivities in downtown Bowling Green.

Your First Alert Weather team will keep you updated.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.