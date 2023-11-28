Cold tonight, warmer tomorrow

After a very cold night, temperatures climb into the 50s on Wednesday.
By David Wolter
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
    • A cold and very frosty night ahead.
    • More sunshine and warmer weather for Wednesday.
    • Rain likely Thursday night with scattered showers into Friday.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clear skies and very light winds are going to allow temperatures to fall into lower 20s during the night. Your windshield could have a thick layer of frost on it Wednesday morning. We do get warmer by the afternoon with highs back into the middle 50s.

After a very cold early morning, temperatures warm into the 50s Wednesday afternoon.
After a very cold early morning, temperatures warm into the 50s Wednesday afternoon.(David Wolter)

LOOKING AHEAD: The forecast stays dry through most of Thursday, but showers could sneak into areas west of I-65 later in the day. Rain become more widespread Thursday night into Friday morning. Some additional showers are likely during the afternoon and into the evening. We could have a little wet weather for the holiday festivities in Downtown Bowling Green. Saturday is a big day for those Christmas parades and the forecast looks pretty good. Only a stray shower or two with highs in the upper 50s, close to 60.

Rain showers will be around for part of the day Friday, but not seeing too much rain over the...
Rain showers will be around for part of the day Friday, but not seeing too much rain over the weekend.(David Wolter)

Rain chances have gone down for Sunday and early next week, but temperatures should remain comfortable for early December.

