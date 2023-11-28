Glasgow Fire Department dipping Christmas trees for free, offers fire safety tips

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – Shaking a fire-retardant solution from its needled structure, firefighters in Glasgow were wrapping up the dipping process for a fir on Tuesday afternoon.

The Glasgow Fire Department started its seasonal service of free tree dipping about a week ago as many are purchasing trees for the upcoming Christmas season. The process involves dipping live trees intended for decorative purposes in a fire-retardant solution housed in the firehouse.

“What this does is it puts a coat on the tree. It does not make the tree fireproof,” said Glasgow Fire Chief, William Rock. “It just helps with fire resistance. These live trees, it seals them, before you put them in your house.

Station 2 on Cross Street is home to the makeshift pulley system and wash basin used to dip trees. Rock said Borax and boric acid are combined to form the sticky brine.

Live trees should remain watered while decorated to avoid drying out, which is the main cause of fires. By cutting about an inch from the bottom of the tree, water can seep into the wood and moisten the limbs.

“A live tree won’t burn near as bad as a dead tree,” Rock said.

The trees are dipped from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will continue through Christmas Eve. Those needing the service are asked to pull to the bay at Station 2 and wait for a fire official.

While the yuletide tradition of adorning homes with gleaming lights and decorations sparks joy, the colder months are often a time when fires spark, too.

Chief Rock said the best advice for heating in the colder months is to use approved heaters and avoid homemade devices.

“We see so many people, whether it’s due to income or something else, doing things you would’ve never thought of,” Rocks said. “They really think outside the box.”

Other heating devices like wall heaters can become dangerous when items are placed in front of them. Fire officials said they often see furniture placed in front of wall heaters deemed old or unused, but the practice is never safe since heat can sometimes come from the units all of a sudden.

Pilot lights on wall heaters no longer burning a short purple flame could also mean trouble. Rock said the flames burning longer and orange are less efficient and release more carbon monoxide, which is a toxic gas bearing no taste, color, or smell.

Glasgow Fire Department’s Station 2 is located at 130 Cross Street near the intersection of Rogers Wells Boulevard and Main Street.

