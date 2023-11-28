Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Abby Haynes

MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Abby Haynes is a kindergarten teacher at Munfordville Elementary whose teaching philosophy is built on strong relationships with her colleagues and students. The importance of forming connections helps her understand and fulfill the needs of those around her; helping them through any challenges they may be facing.

“We’re building the foundation in kindergarten, making sure they’re comfortable with school and they like coming to school and so they’re prepared for the rest of their days in school,” Haynes said.

She has followed in the footsteps of her mother and aunts who were also educators. Munfordville is special to Abby not only because she used to go there, but because her mother also taught there; making her journey come full circle.

“I would go and see how she was with the children, and that just kind of inspired me to be able to teach the way that I teach now and be comfortable with the kids and the kids be comfortable with me,” she said.

With this being her third year teaching at the school, the connections she has made with her students have lasted well past their time in her classroom.

“We’ve created a good relationship, and a lot of my students will come see me or I will go see them in the hallway or see them in the class, and that’s just something that I really love,” she said.

Haynes attributes the success of her students to the dynamic of the school’s kindergarten team, highlighting the collaborative strengths they bring to the table.

“We all have different strengths, and all have different personalities, and when one person lacks in one’s strengths, then the other two can come and pick the other one up, and we help and we just continue and continue until we are better and able to help each other,” Haynes said.

Madison Underwood, a colleague and friend who has known Haynes since high school, attests to her selflessness and deep compassion for her students.

“Her heart has always been exactly the same that it is now, it is selfless, it is humble, and she has a heart that loves each one of these children to the point where if she had to, she would take them home,” Underwood said.

Haynes underscores the importance of building relationships as a crucial aspect of her teaching philosophy, emphasizing the need to understand the challenges students might be facing.

“We oftentimes as teachers are kind of like detectives. We form these relationships with students, and we can know when something’s wrong. We know when something’s wrong with their parents. We know if something’s going on at home. We know how to ask those questions, and that’s why it’s so important to form relationships with each and every kid so you can know if something’s going on,” she stated.

She not only focuses on academic development but places importance on teaching children to be kind to one another. This emphasis on kindness is part of a daily effort to create a positive and inclusive environment where everyone is encouraged to be friends, fostering a sense of community, and enhancing the learning environment.

“The most important lesson that I hope that people get and that I teach to these kids is just to be kind to others,” Haynes said. “That’s something that we work on every single day. We just want to be kind. We want to be friends with everybody no matter what.”

Beyond academic achievements, her educational goals extend to the emotional well-being of her students. Haynes hopes that students know they were loved and cared for during their time in her classroom.

