Identity of 42-year-old woman found dead on side of the road in Bullitt County released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bullitt County police continue their investigation looking into what led to the death of a 42-year-old woman found dead on the side of the road.

She has been identified as 42-year-old Patricia England of Lacrosse, Wisconsin. On Nov. 9, England was found dead on Coral Ridge Road. Police say England was shot several times. She did not have a form of identification on her body when she was found.

“Nobody deserves to leave this Earth as this lady did, and we want to find out who did it and bring them to justice,” Chief Deputy Alex Payne said.

Bullitt County investigators used DNA and social media to identify England and contact her parents. Police said their investigation found England’s last known location was near Rineyville, Kentucky. Investigators need more leads from the public.

“What she was doing,” Payne asked. “Who was she with? Where was she at? All the who, what, why, when and where that led up to her being killed or murdered that’s the information we are after because every little piece is part of the puzzle.”

Patricia England (Bullitt County Sheriff's Office)

The Bullitt County Sheriff’s office believes England had been in Kentucky for a few months. They are asking the public for help filling in the timeline leading up to her death.

“We don’t solve these cases alone,” Payne said. “We don’t have enough intimate knowledge about everyone in our jurisdiction to do that, so we count on help from the public. Relatives, people who knew England, acquaintances, or friends, whoever they are, we hope they come forward with information.”

Police are asking if anyone has any information about her whereabouts on the days leading to Nov. 9, please call the Sheriff’s Office at (502)543-2514 or use the crime tip line (502) 543-1262 or crimetip@bcky.org.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.