Kentucky Judicial Commission on Mental Health hosting town hall meeting in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Judicial Commission on Mental Health will host a town hall meeting at the Sloan Convention Center in Bowling Green on Wednesday, Nov. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The commission said in a release that they want to hear directly from citizens who have dealt with mental health issues, especially if they were involved with the justice system.

“Additionally, we welcome school personnel, business owners, civic leaders and anyone else with an interest in mental health,” according to a release.

This town hall meeting is one of nine that is being held across the state, and the findings will be used to help guide the work of the commission and improve the state court system.

