Living with epilepsy, Kentuckians share their stories to raise awareness

Matt Jones and Jackson Kirn share their stories of living with epilepsy
By Amber Philpott
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -November is Epilepsy Awareness Month, a time set aside to educate others about the 174,000 Kentuckians living with the neurological disease that can cause seizures.

One of those people is Kentucky Sports Radio founder and host Matt Jones who is open about his own epilepsy.

For the Epilepsy Foundation of Kentuckiana having someone like Jones tell his story not only brings awareness, but also helps lesson a stigma that some living with epilepsy can often feel.

“You know I’m not ashamed to have epilepsy it’s a medical condition,” said Matt Jones.

When someone like Jones, host of KSR makes a statement like that, it’s something Beth Stivers, the Executive Director of the Epilepsy Foundation of Kentuckiana loves hearing.

“What we need to know is that epilepsy is a lot more common than people think that it is, about 1 in 26 people are living with epilepsy in the United State,” said Beth Stivers.

In her role, Stivers not only raises awareness, but also educates the public on epilepsy, a neurological condition that can cause seizures.

She is well aware of the stigma that comes with it and is often baffled by it.

“It doesn’t make sense to us how a medical condition can make people be so afraid and not want to talk about it and shun people,” said Stivers.

Jones had his first seizure at 22.

“Epilepsy can be a very lonely feeling, you know you have something happen that is very hard to describe, you sort of black out for a little while, but you are there, but you are not there, and that’s hard for people to understand,” said Jones.

Jones has a captive audience, he has radio fans across the state. He’s been open about his epilepsy and by lending his voice it’s given the Epilepsy Foundation a chance to tap into his statewide audience using grant money for ads for education and rural outreach.

“To us it means a whole lot that he is brave enough to talk about it, it’s not easy and it’s not something people want to talk about a lot of the time,” said Stivers.

Jones in turn has given back raising money for the foundation, funds that help connect people with epilepsy to the resources they need. 23-year-old Jackson Kirn of Lexington is one of those newly diagnosed Kentuckians.

Last August the Bellarmine University soccer player had his first seizure.

“I was in my driveway and ended up having my first seizure, but at the time didn’t know what was going on because I blacked out,” said Jackson Kirn.

Kirn, now on medication to control his seizures spends his time advocating for others like him.

Especially fellow athletes who might feel alone in their own diagnosis.

“I kind of wanted to do my part. I found this opportunity to help people like me, younger kids that want to pursue dreams like play athletics,” said Kirn.

For both Kirn and Matt Jones they are living with something they didn’t choose, but instead focused on being open and honest and hoping to give a voice to others like them. “It doesn’t have to define who you are, you could do whatever you set your dreams to whatever you want,” said Kirn.

To learn more about epilepsy and how to get trained in first aid for it-click here.

