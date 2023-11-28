Lost River Cave participates in Giving Tuesday

By Lauren McCally
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today is Giving Tuesday and the day is used to give back or make donations to your favorite local charities and nonprofits.

This year, any donations made to Lost River Cave during Giving Tuesday will go towards the organization’s school field trip program.

The program is specifically for school-aged kids and introduces them to nature while showing them that it isn’t something to be scared of.

One of the ways those at Lost River Cave do this is by taking the kids on a boat tour that is designed for them. The tour is meant to show kids that the cave is not a scary place, but instead a place to learn something new.

“You can come and take a boat to tour year-round, but it’s not the same as the one that’s designed for kids,” said Director of Philanthropy at Lost River Cave, Katie Cielinski. “... To spark their curiosity, to get that wonder going, and to show them that the cave is not a scary place. It may be dark, cold, and damp, but it is a place of beauty and excitement and it’s prevalent in this area, so it’s really important that they learn about it.”

She added that it is the donations from the people in the community that help make it possible for them to ensure the program is accessible to everyone.

“A lot of parents can’t pay what it would normally cost to take a boat tour, to do an educational program,” Cielinski said.

You can make donations online, through mail, or in person at the gift shop.

If you would like to donate to Lost River Cave, click here.

To learn more about Lost River Cave, visit lostrivercave.org.

