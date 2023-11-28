More details released on what led to head on crash involving Breckinridge Co. school bus

HARDINSBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - A head-on crash involving a Breckinridge County school bus sent four students to the hospital and left one person with serious injuries.

Kentucky State Police released new details on Tuesday on what led to the crash. The crash happened Monday in the 700 block of Rosetta Corners Road around 3:36 p.m.

Early investigation revealed a 1998 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck was headed south when it crossed over into the northbound lanes, crashing head-on into the school bus.

A Breckinridge County school bus was involved in a head-on collision on Monday, Nov. 28, 2023. (WAVE News)

A pickup truck was involved in a head-on collision with a Breckinridge County school bus on Monday, Nov. 28, 2023. (WAVE News)

The driver of the truck was flown to the University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition. KSP said four out of the 31 students on the bus were taken to the hospital but were quickly released.

The rest of the students were taken home by their parents/guardians at the scene.

KSP said the driver of the bus was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.

