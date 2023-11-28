Recognizing Seasonal Affective Disorder affects many during the holidays

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The holiday season, traditionally a time associated with joy, warmth, and celebration, can prove to be a challenging period marked by feelings of loneliness, sadness, and isolation for many individuals.

“Typically, in the winter, people start to experience symptoms of depression. It first begins mild, and as the season progresses, it becomes more significant and intense. It tends to be when people are more focused on the holidays. People who are prone to depression are often more likely to experience the seasonal pattern,” said Tami Brucato, LCSW, a school-based mental health therapist from LifeSkills.

While the exact cause remains unclear, Brucato points to the seasonal change in the environment as a contributing factor.

“Sleep patterns change, and the length of the day is much shorter,” Brucatio said. “The lack of sunlight means we’re not getting as much vitamin D, as much full spectrum lighting. That could decrease the level of serotonin in the brain.”

In addition to environmental factors, a significant number of people experience heightened stress and sadness during the holiday season.

“We definitely see more crises happen,” Brucato said. “A lot of anniversaries of losses or family conflicts that come with holidays, and then when you have the chemical part of it, that definitely exacerbates things.”

experts say that It is important to provide an environment of understanding and compassion to those who may be living with this disorder during this time of the year.

“It’s okay to not want to be with large groups of people and expend all that energy for a few hours and then be exhausted for three days. It’s okay to not want to party all the time or celebrate with every member of your family or friend group. It’s okay to just take time for yourself, and it’s also okay to reach out when you need some support,” she said.

Creating an environment of empathy is crucial, whether it involves acknowledging the challenges of the season or supporting those who may be struggling. Brucato encourages reaching out to others and reminds us that a little empathy can go a long way.

“We can let them know that we understand that they’re having these feelings and that we’re there if they need us and we can listen. Sometimes people need more than just friends, and they might need to reach out.”

Resources for those living with depression can be found on the CDC website.

