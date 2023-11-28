SKYCTC hosts Latino Celebration of Culture and Meet and Greet

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, Southern Kentucky Community and Technical College, or SKYCTC, hosted a Latino Celebration of Culture and Meet and Greet to showcase different Hispanic and Latino cultures.

Several countries were highlighted with booths that had representatives to educate those interested in learning about their heritage.

Latino Outreach Specialist for SKYCTC Addie Hernandez says learning about each other’s cultures through events such as the one today can be of benefit to the community.

“I think if we understand different heritages and cultures, we can better understand each other and understand what really makes up our community,” Hernandez said.

Abigail Rodriguez, a Student Ambassador at SKYCTC, believes our differences should be celebrated. Her parents came to the U.S. from Mexico and say it’s important for others about people’s roots.

“We’re all different, we’re all different in our own ways,” Rodriguez said. “We’re not all the same, which is great, because if we were all the same that’d be pretty boring. It’s an honor to be in this country and just because we’re here doesn’t mean we should leave our family’s history behind. I’m proud to be Hispanic.”

The Hispanic population in Bowling Green stands at 7%, while SKYCTC in particular has seen a 240% increase in Hispanics/ Latinos in the student population since 2013.

