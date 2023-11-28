SKYCTC hosts Latino Celebration of Culture and Meet and Greet

Magally Martion (left) and Leyda Becker (right) pose in traditional Latin folkloric wear at...
Magally Martion (left) and Leyda Becker (right) pose in traditional Latin folkloric wear at the Latino Celebration of Culture event at Southern Kentucky Community and Technical College.(Presley Allen)
By Presley Allen
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, Southern Kentucky Community and Technical College, or SKYCTC, hosted a Latino Celebration of Culture and Meet and Greet to showcase different Hispanic and Latino cultures.

Several countries were highlighted with booths that had representatives to educate those interested in learning about their heritage.

Latino Outreach Specialist for SKYCTC Addie Hernandez says learning about each other’s cultures through events such as the one today can be of benefit to the community.

“I think if we understand different heritages and cultures, we can better understand each other and understand what really makes up our community,” Hernandez said.

Abigail Rodriguez, a Student Ambassador at SKYCTC, believes our differences should be celebrated. Her parents came to the U.S. from Mexico and say it’s important for others about people’s roots.

“We’re all different, we’re all different in our own ways,” Rodriguez said. “We’re not all the same, which is great, because if we were all the same that’d be pretty boring. It’s an honor to be in this country and just because we’re here doesn’t mean we should leave our family’s history behind. I’m proud to be Hispanic.”

The Hispanic population in Bowling Green stands at 7%, while SKYCTC in particular has seen a 240% increase in Hispanics/ Latinos in the student population since 2013.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Much of the northern tier of the country will experience warmer than normal temperatures this...
What to expect this winter season
BGPD, BGFD respond to a vehicle crashing into a building on Russellville Road.
BGPD respond to vehicle crash at America’s Car Mart on Russellville Road
Police respond.
Two arrested after fleeing scene in police cruiser
Terry Jackson
Man charged for prescription pills distribution in Allen County
Accident
Multiple agencies respond to I-65 crash

Latest News

Firefighters with Glasgow Fire Department submerge a live tree in a fire-retardant solution at...
Glasgow Fire Department dipping Christmas trees for free, offers fire safety tips
While the exact cause remains unclear, Brucato points to the seasonal change in the...
Recognizing Seasonal Affective Disorder affects many during the holidays
Glasgow Fire Department dipping Christmas trees for free
This year, any donations made to Lost River Cave during Giving Tuesday will go towards the...
Lost River Cave participates in Giving Tuesday