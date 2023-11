BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Nashville Predators will be at SoKY Ice Rink for two Try Hockey For Free events on Wednesday and Jan. 3, 2024 both starting at 5:30 p.m.

All equipment will be provided.

The event is for beginners of all ages.

You can register here.

