WKU hosts ribbon cutting to debut new ‘Light Up BGKY’ holiday tradition

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a ribbon cutting at Western Kentucky University’s Cherry Hall Monday afternoon, Bowling Green is ready to become a winter wonderland, debuting its newest weeklong holiday tradition.

“A lot of the events happening this week that are all holiday driven and very festive were already happening around the community, They were just all kind of on their own being promoted that way,” said Bowling Green’s Downtown Development Coordinator Telia Butler. “The Light up Bowling Green idea came from a community conversation we had probably almost eight months ago saying, ‘Hey, y’all, we’re already all doing these things alone, let’s do them together and call it this.’”

Festivities will go from Monday’s ribbon cutting, all the way to Dec. 3, with 15 events overall.

“This opportunity to create these wholesome nostalgic, but also, all new kind of modern holiday events together is really a way to show how the community has grown and give people my age who now have kids the chance to bring them to downtown or to the Hospitality House or to the depot to see something that hasn’t been done in our lifetimes,” Butler said.

If you can’t make the events, the lights will be up around the city for the entire holiday season.

“If you remember when we had the storm, the lights never went off for downtown Bowling Green,” said city Mayor Todd Alcott. “It was something that was very special, and we continue to do that. People ask us every year can we keep the lights on longer? We’re keeping them all the way till February 14.”

While the celebrations are fun, Alcott said he’s most excited to showcase that there’s no place like My Old Kentucky Home for the holidays.

“We’ve got Bowling Green going to the state championship this weekend, we just came out of the Thanksgiving holiday, we’re going into a Christmas holiday,” Alcott said. “It’s a little bit nippy weather and it’s just a great time to be part of this. This is a great time for us as we’re growing. We’re still a small hometown community.”

There will be an interactive map with locations of all the lights around the city. Residents who have decorated their home are encouraged to submit it as a stop.

For more information on the events visit the Light Up BGKY website or follow @lightupbgky on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

The full list of events is as follows:

Monday, November 27:

- Kickoff ribbon-cutting ceremony at WKU’s Cherry Hall with President Caboni and Big Red, courtesy of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce

Tuesday, November 28:

- Med Center Health’s Make the Season Bright at the Hospitality House

Wednesday, November 29:

- Christmas Marketplace at Riverview at Hobson Grove Historic House Museum

- Movies at the Capitol: It’s a Wonderful Toy Drive

Thursday, November 30:

- Light Up the Depot at the Historic RailPark Storytime in the Snow Dome at SoKY Ice Rink with Warren County Public Library

Friday, December 1:

- Christmas on College Street at City Hall

- Warren County Courthouse Open House

- Storytime Meet and Greet with The Grinch at The Capitol Theatre Downtown

- BGKY Lights Up at Fountain and Circus Squares, SoKY Ice Rink, and SKyPAC

- Unseen Bowling Green holiday tours launch Mistletoe Market at SoKY Marketplace’s Historic Venue on 7th

Saturday, December 2:

- Bowling Green/Warren County Jaycees Christmas Parade

- Mistletoe Market at SoKY Marketplace’s Historic Venue on 7th

Sunday, December 3:

- Ice sculpting weekend at The Reindeer Farm and SoKY Ice Rink

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.