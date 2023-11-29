Clay Walker to perform at SKyPAC in February

Clay Walker
Clay Walker(cliff1066 / Wikipedia | MGN)
By Will Whaley
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Arts of Southern Kentucky announced Tuesday that multi-platinum selling country music star Clay Walker will perform at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

Walker’s 1993 self-titled debut album produced the Billboard No. 1 hit singles “What’s It to You” and “Live Until I Die” and made him an instant star.

His next three studio albums were all certified platinum, and delivered another four No. 1 singles (“Dreaming with my Eyes Open,” “If I Could Make a Living,” “This Woman and This Man,” and “Rumor Has It.”)

Tickets are $30 to $75 and go on sale Friday and will be available online at www.theyskypac.com, by calling 270-904-1880, or in person at 601 College Street in downtown Bowling Green.

