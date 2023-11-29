Crime Stoppers: BGPD looking for armed robbery suspects

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On the night of Nov. 24, Bowling Green Police say that two men tried to commit an armed robbery in Covington Woods Park.

As they approached the vehicle the victims were in, one of the suspects pointed a handgun at them and made demands.

As the victims fled, the armed suspect shot at their vehicle.

The suspects are described as two black males wearing black clothing and ski masks.

If you recognize the two suspects, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they do not use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name. You could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

