The Flavor Queen bakes up ‘Tex-Mex Turkey Lasagna’ with left over turkey

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thanksgiving is over, are you just as stuffed as your turkey?

Maybe you ate so much that you never want to see another turkey again, but wait don’t do anything hasty!

Freeze that leftover turkey and make another delicious meal like Tex-Mex Turkey ‘Lasagna’.

Janine Washle, the Flavor Queen has the perfect recipe for that leftover turkey.

(Recipe below video)

You can find more on the Flavor Queen on Facebook and Instagram. Janine's "K's café" is located in Clarkson, KY.

Tex-Mex Turkey ‘Lasagna’

(Uses leftover turkey)

Makes: 1 13″ x 9″ pan

Ingredients:

2 TB vegetable oil

1 cup chopped bell pepper

1 cup chopped onion

3 cups chopped roast turkey

1 10 oz can diced tomato and chilies (Ro-tel), not drained

3 cups tomato sauce

1 tsp chili powder

1/2 tsp garlic granules

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

Cheese Layer:

2 cups ricotta

1-1/2 cups shredded Colby Jack cheese

1/4 cup shredded mozzarella

1 large egg, beaten

4 large flour tortillas, or 6 corn tortillas, cut into 1″ strips

2 cups shredded Colby Jack, or mozzarella

Garnish: Chopped cilantro

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 13″ x 9″ casserole dish with nonstick spray, and set aside.

In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add bell pepper, and onion then sauté until translucent, about 7 minutes. Stir in turkey, tomato and chilies plus liquid, tomato sauce, chili powder, garlic granules, salt, and pepper. Simmer for 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, prepare cheese mixture by stirring together ricotta, colby jack, mozzarella, and egg in a large bowl.

To assemble, spread out a couple of spoonfuls of turkey mixture in the bottom of prepared dish. Top with a 1/2 of the tortilla strips spreading out to cover the dish Top with half of the turkey mixture, then spread all of the cheese mixture over top. Cover the cheese mixture with the remaining tortilla strips. Sprinkle shredded cheese evenly over top of strips.

Cover with a piece of parchment paper (prevents cheese from sticking), and a large piece of foil. Bake for 35 minutes in preheated oven. Remove foil, and bake an additional 7-10 minutes or until cheese is melted, and bubbly around the edges. Garnish with chopped cilantro. Serve immediately. Leftovers can be refrigerated in a covered container.

