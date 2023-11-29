Glasgow Police announces impacted roads for Christmas parade

Glasgow Christmas Parade 2021
Glasgow Christmas Parade 2021(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Christmas Parade will be Saturday at 6 p.m. and the following roads will be affected:

  • Scottie Drive will close at noon, no thru traffic.
  • Columbia Avenue starting at Veterans Outer Loop all the way to South Broadway Street will close at 5:30 p.m. This will include all side roads.
  • Glasgow Public Square will close at 5:30 p.m.
  • South Green Street to College Street will close at 5:30 p.m.

The Glasgow Police Department will start opening the roadway back up immediately following the parade and clean up.

The department asks the public to make arrangements to use alternate routes.

