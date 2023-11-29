Greenwood Golf’s Jacob Lang signs to Kentucky

Jacob Lang signs with UK Men's Golf.
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Greenwood High School golfer, Jacob Lang, made it official on Tuesday by signing the dotted line to the University of Kentucky.

Lang is an all-star on the golf course, and has accumulated multiple accolades during his time as a Gator.

Most recently, Lang was named the 2023 Kentucky Mr. Golf as well as the Region 3 Player of the Year.

Lang took the individual region title and tied for fourth place in this year’s Boys’ Golf State Tournament.

Back in October, before Lang made his commitment to UK official and right before the Kentucky Mr. Golf announcement, we asked him how he was preparing to become a Wildcat.

Lang said, “Just getting my body right. I’ve been told college golf is mentally and physically tact in change to your resume. It’s just one of those deals where I just want to feel like my body is in a good spot so it’s not that big of a transition. I just want to be ready as soon as I step foot on campus I’m ready to go and hopefully make the starting five that first tournament of the year.”

