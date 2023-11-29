‘Her heart is 100% healthy’: Titans fan recovered after suffering cardiac arrest

Andrew Prue said they were getting ready for bed in their hotel room after the game when his wife had trouble breathing.
Alexis Prue road to recovery after suffering cardiac arrest
Alexis Prue road to recovery after suffering cardiac arrest(gray)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Months after going into cardiac arrest after a Tennessee Titans football game, a woman is reportedly fully recovered.

The Prues had traveled from Myrtle Beach to cheer on the Titans against the Jaguars in January. Andrew Prue said they were getting ready for bed in their hotel room after the game when his wife Alexis started feeling alarming symptoms.

“All of a sudden, she’s like, ‘Andrew, Andrew, I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe,’ like, ‘I you need you to call 911. I can’t breathe, I feel like I’m gonna die,’” Andrew said.

Previous Coverage
Titans fan goes into cardiac arrest hours after attending game
Tennessee Titans fan who went into cardiac arrest out of ICU after 47 days

Now, doctors have told the couple that Alexis’ heart is strong and healthy.

In a tweet, Andrew said a recent cardiologist appointment revealed Alexis has nothing to worry about after confirming her heart was “100% healthy.”

“We trust God’s timing that she’ll recover,” Andrew tweeted. “Thank you to all those who continue to pray for healing.”

A GoFundMe for recovery efforts has raised nearly $80,000. According to the page, the family returned home to Myrtle Beach in April with their daughter, India.

