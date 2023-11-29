Lane closures on Campbell Lane will begin Nov. 28

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Nov. 28, new lane closures on Campbell Lane will begin.

The lane closures are related to a new commercial development.

Crews will be working on U.S. 231 Campbell Lane near the 11.5-mile point in the northbound direction between Westen Street and Merrick Place Court.

Two lanes will be maintained, but there will be a lane shift.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and slower speeds. The lane closures are expected to be in place for approximately two weeks.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.