Lane closures on Campbell Lane will begin Nov. 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Nov. 28, new lane closures on Campbell Lane will begin.
The lane closures are related to a new commercial development.
Crews will be working on U.S. 231 Campbell Lane near the 11.5-mile point in the northbound direction between Westen Street and Merrick Place Court.
Two lanes will be maintained, but there will be a lane shift.
Motorists are encouraged to use caution and slower speeds. The lane closures are expected to be in place for approximately two weeks.
