Logan County Public Library asks you to “Drop your Drawers” at your library

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Logan County Public Library is running a unique donation program to benefit students at all six of the county’s elementary schools. They are asking the community to “Drop your Drawers” at the library.

“For the last 7 years, we have been collecting underwear every November and December and we deliver them in January spread out to all six schools in the community,” said Katie Tyson, Community Outreach Coordinator for LCPL.

The donation drive is in partnership with the Family Resource Centers in the county which will receive the donations and distribute them among the county schools.

“Part of the reason having underwear at the family resource center is such a big deal is because parents can’t stop in to deliver it because they’re at work or they can’t afford to take that time off or they can’t afford to even have that underwear,” Tyson said. “That’s something that we as a community can provide to those children to help keep them in the classroom.”

The community has been quick to respond to this need, with numerous individuals and organizations contributing to the cause. These donations are not only ensuring that students have access to clean and comfortable underwear but are also playing a crucial role in keeping them engaged in their studies.

So far, the library has 427 pairs of their goal of 3,000 pairs.

The donation drive acknowledges the connection between basic needs and academic success for students. By addressing this issue, the community creates a positive ripple effect, allowing students to fully participate in classroom activities without the distraction of unmet personal needs.

“There are times when the kids just need and a parent can’t do and that’s what FRYSCs do, we’re there to help,” Tyson said. “Of course, we always ask kids to keep extra in their backpacks, but we all know that doesn’t always happen. So when we have this supply, it helps us meet the needs at school and keeps the kids in the classroom. They miss so much less time and they’re not waiting on a parent.”

Underwear may be dropped off at, Logan County Public Library, 225 Armory Drive, Russellville, KY 42276, or any of the other branches in the county. If you cannot make it to any of the library’s branches, they are also taking online orders from their Amazon Wish List.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.