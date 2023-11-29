Milder weather ahead

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight, temperatures will only be dipping down into the lower and middle 30s. Expect highs to climb to around 60 Thursday afternoon. There will be more clouds around, but no rain until we get into the night. Rain could be fairly widespread during the overnight and into the predawn hours of Friday.

The forecast looks mild with only a few isolated showers possible. (David Wolter)

Rain chances are trending down for the day, but there will still be some scattered showers around as we make the turn into the evening. The forecast appears promising for Light Up Bowling Green.

Lots of Christmas parades on Saturday and the forecast appears to be fairly dry and mild. (David Wolter)

The weekend as also looking fairly dry, which is especially good for a parade-filled Saturday. Temperatures stay mild with highs in the 60s Saturday and Sunday. It does get a little cooler next week, but not seeing any bone-chilling weather for the early part of December.

