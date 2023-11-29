Morgan & Morgan files lawsuit over Kentucky train derailment

ROCKCASTLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Injury law firm Morgan & Morgan has filed a lawsuit against railroad company CSX Transportation for the train derailment and “ensuing environmental disaster” in Rockcastle County, on Nov. 22, the firm announced on Wednesday.

According to the suit, at least 16 train cars operated by CSX derailed last Wednesday afternoon, allegedly due to a failed wheel bearing on one of the train cars.

“Two of the cars contained molten sulfur, three cars contained magnesium hydroxide, and one car was empty but had previously held methanol,” according to the complaint. “The cars containing molten sulfur were breached, and part of the spilled sulfur caught on fire. Railways have trackside detectors that sound an alarm when a wheel bearing reaches a temperature 170 degrees hotter than the ambient temperature.”

Morgan & Morgan’s lawsuit alleges that the derailment was preventable had CSX “placed the trackside detectors closer together, and more closely monitored the train’s wheel bearings.”

“Because of CSX’s alleged recklessness and negligence in monitoring the train’s wheel bearings, they’ve created a potentially deadly environment for all residents living in the surrounding area of Rockcastle County,” said Morgan & Morgan attorney Jean Martin. “First responders to this catastrophe worked diligently for 24 hours to extinguish the fire, while putting themselves at risk of being exposed to potentially deadly chemicals and toxins. We will hold all those accountable for this disaster responsible for their negligence, and will secure justice for those whose lives and homes have been endangered.”

Plaintiffs are seeking relief including medical monitoring, injunctive and declaratory relief, punitive damages, damages related to emotional distress, loss of property value, and increased risks of future illness.

“What residents believed would be a joyous holiday weekend soon turned into a nightmare as they were evacuated and displaced from their homes as they were preparing for their Thanksgiving gatherings,” said John Morgan, Founder of Morgan & Morgan. “Many in the community have suffered significant irritation to their throats, eyes, lungs, mouths and lips, and have had their properties invaded by dangerous plumes of chemical smoke.”

The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

