Multiple units on scene of Bowling Green structure fire
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Multiple units are on the scene of a structure fire on Louisville Road near the intersection of Lowe Avenue, per the Bowling Green Fire Department on X.
They say this is a working structure fire, residents are advised to avoid the area and allow emergency personnel to work.
This is a developing story. We will update with more details as they become available.
