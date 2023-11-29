Multiple units on scene of Bowling Green structure fire

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Multiple units are on the scene of a structure fire on Louisville Road near the intersection of Lowe Avenue, per the Bowling Green Fire Department on X.

They say this is a working structure fire, residents are advised to avoid the area and allow emergency personnel to work.

UPDATE: This is a working Structure Fire. Avoid the area and allow emergency personnel to work. Multiple units are on scene. https://t.co/k1ZAI1u7v6 — Bowling Green Fire Department (@bgkyfire) November 29, 2023

This is a developing story. We will update with more details as they become available.

