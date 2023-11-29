Owensboro wildlife rehabilitator educates and connects people to nature

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Biology students at SKYCTC gained an in-depth look into the world of wildlife rehabilitation today with a visit from the founder of Nurture to Nature Wildlife Rehabilitation, as well as several ambassador animals.

Nurture to Nature works in connection with the Western Kentucky Raptor Center. For the educational program, ambassador animals included a red-tailed hawk, an eastern screech owl, a great horned owl, a North American kestrel, a barred owl, a flying squirrel a groundhog.

Based in Owensboro, the educational program works to rehabilitate all of Kentucky’s native species when injured or orphaned. To make that possible, Nurture to Nature founder, Kristin Allen, stresses the importance of bringing injured or orphaned wildlife to licensed rehabilitators instead of trying to take care of them from home.

“We know what to do with these animals, we know what they can eat, what they can’t eat, we know if we should feed them right away,” Allen said. “So, people find them and they’re so cute and so little, and they just want to help, but the way that they can help is to find a wildlife rehabilitator.”

Through educational programs and allowing intimate views of Kentucky’s native species, Allen hopes to connect more people to the wildlife that she works with every day.

“The thing that I think people enjoy the most is just seeing an animal up close. Out in the wild, they may see an owl up in a tree if they’re lucky, or a fox crossing a road,” Allen said. “But when you come to an educational program, or when I go and do an educational program, they get to see them close up, they get to see their personalities, they get to see what they’re like, and they get to see what they can do to help.”

Volunteer opportunities with the Western Kentucky Raptor Center, monetary donations, and contributions to the center’s Amazon Wishlist can be found on the organization’s website.

