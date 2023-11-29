Scottsville prepares for weekend of holiday celebrations

Crews prepared throughout the week for the beginning of the festivities on Friday.
Crews prepared throughout the week for the beginning of the festivities on Friday.(WBKO)
By Derek Parham
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Scottsville has a full weekend of holiday activities planned, from an extended First Friday festival to a Christmas concert at the Lyric Theatre.

Area first responders will begin the weekend’s celebrations with the lighting of a Christmas tree on the square at 6 p.m. on Friday evening. Afterward, a holiday-themed First Friday festival will follow until 9 p.m. with food trucks and local vendors prepared with gift ideas for holiday shoppers.

Winners of an ongoing window decoration competition with businesses on the square will be announced during the festival.

The celebrations continue with the city’s annual Christmas parade beginning at Walgreens at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Over 70 participants are signed up to march in the annual parade, including Santa Claus.

After the parade, beginning at 7 p.m., the Allen County-Scottsville Arts Council has prepared a holiday concert at the Lyric Theatre, with tickets available on the Arts Council’s website, or, if available, at the door the night of the event.

