This week’s JA People of Action is Sarah Wallace

This week’s JA People of Action is Sarah Wallace, Account Manager for Industrial Electrical Contractors, and Junior Achievement volunteer of two years. Sarah works with Emily McMurray-Honshell’s fifth and sixth grade classes at Rockfield Elementary. When asked about her favorite part of JA Sarah replied, “I love getting to work with children in the school where I grew up. I remember our JA volunteers from when I was a student.” She continued, “Junior Achievement allows me to connect with students. I love getting to discuss careers with them and to help them make ‘real world’ connections! I think it’s also a great opportunity to showcase careers in the trade industry.” JA of South Central Kentucky is grateful to Sarah for her commitment to volunteer service and her willingness to give back to the elementary school that made such an impact on her when she was young.

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 13 counties and reaches over 10,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches over 4.4 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. Over 153,000 volunteers serve JA nationally. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky and how YOU can volunteer right here where you live and work, please visit www.jaforkids.com or contact Lori Gammons at lori@jaforkids.com.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.