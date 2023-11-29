Two arrested for multiple gasoline thefts in Glasgow

By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, the Glasgow Police Department arrested two people for multiple gasoline thefts.

Officers located a vehicle being operated by Robert Cody Scott of Glasgow and a passenger identified as Courtney Blasdel of Wickliffe.

After further investigation, they determined that the pair had stolen gasoline from the Murphy USA Gas Station on multiple occasions during the last two weeks.

Scott was charged with theft by unlawful taking of gasoline and failure to produce an insurance card. He was also served with a warrant for theft by unlawful taking of gasoline.

Blasdel was charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition (complicity) of gasoline, resisting arrest, 2nd-degree wanton endangerment, 3rd-degree assault against a police officer or probation officer, and assault against a peace officer non-communicable bodily fluid.

Both were lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

