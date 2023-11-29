A warmer Wednesday!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Your windshield could have a thick layer of frost on it this morning.

We do get warmer by the afternoon with highs back into the middle 50s. The warm trend stays with us through the close of the work week. However, a frontal boundary pushing in will bring in much needed rounds of rain through early Friday morning. Showers will turn more isolated heading into the evening, so hold on to the rain gear just in case! Spotty showers are also possible into Saturday and Sunday.

