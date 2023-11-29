What to know about winter weather warnings

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky is observing Winter Weather Awareness Week next week from Dec. 3 to Dec. 9.

The National Weather Service (NWS) sites that oversee Kentucky counties will be providing educational content each day next week on tips and tricks to prepare those throughout the state.

The NWS states, “It is a reminder that you need to be weather-ready for all types of hazards, such as winter storms, snow squalls, ice storms, heavy rain/flooding, high winds, and even severe weather.”

Common types of Winter Weather Advisories, Watches, and Warnings:

Winter Weather Advisory - For snow averaging between 1 inch and 4 inches within 12 hours, or a combination of impactful snow, sleet, or freezing rain within 12 hours and expected to occur in the next 2 to 3 days.

Winter Storm Watch - Any combination of snow, sleet, or freezing rain averaging 4 inches or more within 12 hours and expected to occur in the next 2 to 3 days.

Winter Storm Warning - Any combination of snow, sleet, or freezing rain averaging 4 inches or more within 12 hours and expected to occur in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Ice Storm Warning - A freezing rain event is expected in the next 24 to 48 hours that will produce ice accumulations of 1/4 of an inch or more.

Blizzard Warning - A combination of sustained winds or frequent wind gusts of at least 35 mph and visibilities of less than 1/4 of a mile due to snow and/or blowing snow for at least three straight hours. This is expected to occur in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Wind Chill Watch - Wind chill values are expected to fall to -25 degrees F or less with at least a 10 mph wind in the next two to three days.

Wind Chill Advisory - Wind chill values are expected to fall to between -10 degrees F and -24 degrees F with at least a 10 mph wind in the next 24 to 36 hours.

Wind Chill Warning - Wind chill values are expected to fall to -25 degrees F or less with at least a 10 mph wind in the next 24 to 48 hours.

For additional tips, you can go to the National Weather Service site.

