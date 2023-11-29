WKU Greek life sponsors 34 Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary Christmas Angels

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University’s Greek life has embraced the season of giving by gathering Tuesday evening to wrap gifts for their third annual partnership with Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary’s Christmas Angel Program.

Organizations picked one or two kids, were given a list of gift requests and the child’s hobbies, then got to work playing Santa Clause.

“We all had different budgets for our kids, we spent around $125 to $150 per kid, getting them gifts that were on their wish list, whether it be clothes, electronics, whatever else they may need,” said upcoming Alpha Xi Delta President Emily Miller. “We have 34 kids that we were able to sponsor because we have 34 organizations that participated in this.”

Many of the organizations used money from their philanthropy fund to work and get the best gifts for the children.

“I just tried to put myself in their shoes and grab things that I feel like I would have liked at their age, just putting a little bit of personality in the gifts, make it a little bit more thoughtful,” said Lequan Richardson, President of the Gamma Beta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi

A sentiment echoed by Miller, who said her favorite part was shopping for Alpha Xi Delta’s 8-year-old and 11-year-old boy angels.

“I don’t have a younger brother, so it was really cool, and I was like ‘does an 8-year-old like this’,” Miller said. “It was really fun getting to go out and shop and do that kind of stuff with some of my sorority sisters as well.”

Both Miller and Richardson encourage everyone to embrace the giving spirit this holiday season.

“I would just want people to envision themselves when they were in that same position, to be able to do something good for someone who is less fortunate,” Richardson said. “Who knows what this could do to some kid, like this could really make their Christmas. So, it always feels good to do something nice for someone.”

