Bowling Green Fire Dept. shares winter fire prevention tips

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Each year, fire departments across the country see a rise in house fires during winter months according to data from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

The Bowling Green Fire Dept. has several helpful tips to prevent many of these fires during the holiday season.

In 2022, BGFD responded to over 300 calls for fires, with roughly 28 percent of those calls attributed to house fires, according to the department’s 2022 annual report.

BGFD is no exception to national trends, and those trends consistently point towards one top cause for house fires year after year.

“A lot of common causes of house fires are kitchen fires, so we do throw out the kitchen cooking safety of, do not leave anything on your stove unless you’re using it to cook. If you leave the kitchen for any reason, be sure to turn your stove off and just keep an eye on what you fry, is what we say,” explained Katie McKee, public information officer for BGFD.

While kitchen fires are the number one reason for house fires throughout the year, during winter months, a new list of potential causes arises each season.

“If you have a live Christmas tree, be sure to keep it watered properly. If you have a fireplace, make sure you get that cleaned before you start using it, and same with if you have any space heaters, be sure those are a safe distance from anything flammable, such as furniture, curtains, or anything like that,” McKee warned.

The recommended distance for space heaters from any curtains or furniture is at least three feet.

Data from NFPA also shows open flames as a significant cause for concern during the holiday season.

Fires caused by decorations hit their peak on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with unattended candles being attributed to over half of fires caused by decorations in December. However, McKee stresses that candles are not the only potential fire source in many homes.

“I would say, making sure, if you have a fireplace, just make sure that chimney is cleared out, get it professionally cleaned out before you start using it, because that can be a major cause of fires this time of year,” McKee explained.

Additional information on Christmas tree safety, space heater safety, and winter fire tips can be found on NFPA’s website.

