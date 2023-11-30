Drakes Creek Middle School names new principal

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public schools announced Bonnie Spears as the new principal of Drakes Creek Middle School on Wednesday.

Spears brings over 20 years of experience in education to DCMS, serving since 2021 as the principal at Chandler’s School in Logan County.

Prior to serving as principal, she served as the assistant principal of Chandler’s School from 2015-2020 and interim principal from 2020-2021.

She has also served as a cognitive coach for Green River Regional Educational Cooperative, a middle grades English/Language Arts teacher, and a middle grades social studies teacher.

Spears will begin in her new role on January 2, 2024.

