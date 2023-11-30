Fields files to run for fourth term as Barren Circuit clerk

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – Krissie Coe Fields filed paperwork in the county clerk’s office Thursday morning to launch her fourth campaign as circuit clerk of Barren County.

Fields was first elected to a six-year term as Barren Circuit Court clerk in 2006, becoming the clerk after a stint as a Glasgow city councilperson and magistrate of the Barren County Fiscal Court.

She was the first female elected to the court in the county’s history. Fields said her history in government relates back to her desire to serve others.

“It’s an amazing job,” Fields said. “My motivation to come in everyday is to know I’m going to make a difference and help someone.”

Circuit clerks are among the local races Kentuckians will see on their 2024 ballots.

Across the 57 judicial circuits, clerks receive lawsuits and court documents, record legal documents, provide legal documents and other legal materials, are present during trials, schedule juries, receive and disburse money, maintain the jury system, administer oaths and handle affidavits, according to the Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts.

Fields hails from Barren County and engages in several organizations outside of work, she said.

Fields is a graduate of Western Kentucky University, where she studied criminology and public relations.

She originally eyed a career as a public relations specialist with the Kentucky State Police but later sought other endeavors.

“I think I have a different perspective because I have those experiences that I can draw upon,” Fields said.

Prior to her work in Barren County’s various government offices Fields worked in Frankfort as a staff assistant in former Governor Wallace G. Wilkinson’s administration.

While circuit clerks do not develop policy, Fields said their influence can be tremendous.

One of the major changes during this term was the phasing out of driver’s licensing from circuit clerk offices in Kentucky to the state’s transportation cabinet.

A part of the process included the opening of regional licensing divisions, meaning many residents of counties without an office are required to travel to a nearby regional office in neighboring communities.

Several pop-up licensing events are scheduled throughout the year, drawing a limited number of people for licensing appointments in their communities.

Barren County’s last event included more than 90 customers, signaling a greater need for more pop-up events, Fields said. Six are scheduled in 2024, which is up from three events this year.

“I keep saying, Barren County needs a site here locally,” Fields said. “They’re starting to hear my plea for a regional location here, and I’m not going to give up on making that happen.”

Reflecting on the other offices she’s held, Fields said it’s hard to believe time has passed as quickly as it has. Her political career began in the 1990s, spanning nearly three decades now.

In those years vast changes have come to the circuit clerk’s office, including shifts to more electronic court filings and record keeping.

“This is a job that you have to have a heart for and you have to have a heart of service,” she said. “My experience shows that I have a heart of service through the organizations that I’m involved with throughout the community and the organizations that I’m passionate about. I’m passionate about this as well.”

Barren County Sheriff Kent Keen and Wilma Bunnell signed Field’s filing papers in support of her candidacy as a Democrat. She remains as the only candidate to file for the office.

Circuit clerk candidates are required to pass an exam before they can run for the office.

The exam is expected to be administered Dec. 2.

