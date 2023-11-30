Grammy-nominated Ky. native to perform at Beshear inauguration

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are just under two weeks away from Governor Beshear’s inauguration, and on Thursday, the Beshears made some big announcements about it.

First Lady Britainy Beshear announced that Tyler Childers will perform at Governor Beshear’s inauguration, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

A reading from Kentucky Poet Laureate Silas House will accompany Childers’ performance.

Childers and House collaborated for the music video of Childers’ song “In your Love.”

We also learned that Kentucky healthcare workers and public school educators will serve as grand marshals of the inauguration parade.

The Beshears also named the inauguration chair, co-chairs and honorary chairs. The Governor named Transportation Secretary Jim Gray as chair. Honorary chairs include Rocky Adkins and his wife and the late Tommy Elliott and his widow.

The inauguration parade will be held on December 12 at Capital Avenue. It begins at 11 a.m. and will end at 1 p.m.

