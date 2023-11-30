Hobson Grove Historic House Museum hosts Christmas Marketplace

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hobson Grove Historic House Museum gives Bowling Green shoppers another opportunity to find Holiday gifts.

Holiday shopping was in full effect for Riverview’s Christmas Marketplace.

Hosted at the Hobson Grove Historic House Museum, the market housed local vendors selling homemade holiday gifts.

Admission was free for all shoppers, and vendors took up all three floors of the historic building.

Items such as jewelry, home decor and baked goods were available for purchase.

It was yet another opportunity for local businesses to showcase their items.

“We are a non-profit organization and when we have events or we are looking for sponsorships, it is always local businesses who come in and help us out, so we like to give back and make sure that we have them here for our events,” said Executive Director of the Museum Brooke Westcott Peterson.

The museum will host a free candlelight tour of the home while teaching about a traditional Victorian Christmas. You can find more information, here.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.