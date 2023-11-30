Hope House Ministries ‘Affordable Christmas’ going on 12 years

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As Christmas draws closer, we enter the season of giving. This is something Bowling Green’s Hope House Ministries is incredibly familiar.

During the holiday season they start their ‘Affordable Christmas’ program, which collects toys and clothes to then be sold to less fortunate families.

“The goal is to provide an affordable opportunity for parents to give gifts to their children while maintaining dignity as providers for their families,” said Casey Hammons, Director of Marketing and Communications for Hope House. “They’re able to come in and purchase gifts at 1/10 of the retail value, and every parent gets to pick out six gifts per child for $9.”

Hammons said the group works with area schools to identify families that may need help.

“The Family Resource Coordinators work with these children every day, so they know them a lot better than we can. They make sure that these families get signed up to participate,” Hammons said. “We rely on the schools to handle all the signups and then they’ll come and shop at five of our locations. We have five partnering churches that make sure we have shopping sites set up for the families.”

Hammons said currently the greatest need is for toys for middle and high schoolers, as well as toys with a value of $25 or more.

“We’re also accepting monetary donations, which we will use to purchase toys and fill in some of those gaps,” Hammons said.

Though Hammons added that the group appreciates any donation, saying every little bit helps.

“We have 1600 kids that will be shopped for at Affordable Christmas and then they all get six gifts each. That ends up being almost 10,000 toys total that we need to collect,” Hammons said.

Donations can be dropped off at one of several toy drop off locations around town, or at the Hope House until Dec. 1.

“If you don’t have a chance to go shop and pick out a toy and drop it off between now and the toy donation deadline, then you can go on our website and shop our online registries,” Hammons said. “We have some toy wish lists, and then it’s super easy. You can click which ones you want, add it to your cart, and it’ll ship right to our doorstep.”

Hope House will be at the SOKY Ice Rink Thursday Nov. 30 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and offering $2 off the ticket of anyone who makes a donation.

Donations can be dropped off at any of the following locations:

Hope House 112 W 10th Ave., Bowling Green

BGMU 801 Center St., Bowling Green

Baird Wealth Management, Perry Richey Group 360 E 8th Ave. #211, Bowling Green

BG Backyard Bootcamp 901 Lehman Ave., Bowling Green

Bratcher Financial Group 996 Wilkinson Trace Ste A-1, Bowling Green

Bowling Green Paints 655 US 31-W Bypass, Bowling Green

Byers Insurance Group 1733 Campus Plaza Ct. #16, Bowling Green

BAC (both locations)121 Flex Park Ln., Bowling Green, 1640 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green

Burton Memorial Baptist Church 4377 Cemetery Rd., Bowling Green

Christ Fellowship Church 601 Graham Dr., Bowling Green

Compton Orthodontics 315 New Towne Dr., Bowling Green

Drakes Creek Middle School 704 Cypress Wood Ln., Bowling Green

Eastwood Baptist Church South Campus 9444 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green

Enterprise 1641 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green

First Baptist Church 621 E 12th Ave., Bowling Green

First Southern National Bank 1214 Ashley Cir., Bowling Green

Forest Park Baptist Church 520 Old Morgantown Rd., Bowling Green

Greenwood High School 5065 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green

Jeramy Black TaeKwonDo 1107 Shive Ln., Bowling Green

Kyle Woosley State Farm 1733 Campus Plaza Ct. #5, Bowling Green

Living Hope Baptist Church 1805 Westen St., Bowling Green

Local Taco 430 U.S. 31 W Bypass #105, Bowling Green

Mission Church 1200 Old Barren River Rd., Bowling Green

Oakland Baptist Church 410 Church St., Oakland

Pan Oston 6944 Louisville Rd., Bowling Green

Rich Pond Baptist Church 200 Brad Ave., Bowling Green

SAM 100.7 1823 McIntosh St. Ste 107, Bowling Green

Stakz Frozen Yogurt 1945 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green

Spencer’s Coffee 915 College St., Bowling Green

South Central Bank (all Bowling Green locations) 1757 Campbell Ln., 5251 Scottsville Rd., 3505 Louisville Rd., 805 Lehman Ave., 2710 Nashville Rd.

Stupp Fiber 2413 Nashville Rd. Ste 403, Bowling Green

