Kentucky students honor assistant principal who will be deployed with National Guard

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Students at Anderson County Middle School honored one of the school leaders Thursday.

Assistant Principal Jonathan Wilkins will be deployed in the Middle East as a U.S. Army National Guard chaplain. Faculty and staff at the middle school held a ceremony to say farewell to Wilkins.

“I’ve not had this experience to have to send one of my own personal colleagues, friend and family member to overseas, and so I wanted him to know how special he was to us,” said Principal Jeanna Rose.

Captain Wilkins was surprised with the event Thursday morning.

“Oh, I was just amazed, especially that the kids would do what they did, and I was thinking how in the world they put all that together without me knowing, and then, of course, the capstone of it all was being able to see my family there in the beginning, in the front row,” said Wilkins.

Wilkins says he is grateful for the outpour of support he has received from the community leading up to this moment, something he says he will never take for granted.

“I’m just one of many soldiers who are taking the field, and you’ve been good to me. I appreciate that, but there’s just some average joes out there, and they’re going through some hard times having to leave family, and they don’t have the support network I’m benefiting to have here with you guys,” said Wilkins.

Wilkins will be in the Middle East for 10 months, but his position at Anderson County Middle School will be waiting for him when he returns.

“It’s pretty remarkable that this district would, for a newcomer, would wrap their arms around me and just support me and love on me and do what they did. I didn’t expect that to this level, to this degree, and I think that speaks well of our district and of our county here and the folks it represents,” said Wilkins.

In addition to the ceremony, Governor Andy Beshear sent a video message to Wilkins wishing him a safe deployment and expressing how proud he is to have him a part of Team Kentucky.

