KSP investigating missing person case of Central City Man

52-year-old Breathitt Kelly, or Brett, of Central City last spoke with his family...
52-year-old Breathitt Kelly, or Brett, of Central City last spoke with his family approximately two months ago.(Kentucky State Police)
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - On Nov. 27, Kentucky State Police Post 2 received a call about a missing person in Muhlenberg County.

52-year-old Breathitt Kelly, or Brett, of Central City last spoke with his family approximately two months ago.

He is described as a white male, six feet, 155 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes, and possibly a beard.

Kelly drives a blue 1990 Ford Aerostar Van bearing license plate 227BXV. He is known to frequent Lincoln, Madison, Carlisle, Garrard, Calloway, and Marshall Counties.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kelly is asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 2 at (270) 676-3313. 

People may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. 

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple units are on the scene of a structure fire near intersection of Louisville Road and...
Multiple units on scene of Bowling Green structure fire
Much of the northern tier of the country will experience warmer than normal temperatures this...
What to expect this winter season
Police in Kansas arrested a 13-year-old girl on two counts of attempted first-degree murder...
13-year-old arrested after trying to kill her parents, police say
Feral Hog
Invasive species wreaking havoc in Kentucky
More details released on what led to head on crash involving Breckinridge Co. school bus

Latest News

WVDOH snowplow
What to know about winter weather warnings
Kentucky is observing Winter Weather Awareness Week next week from Dec. 3 to Dec. 9.
What to know about winter weather warnings
The City of Scottsville has a full weekend of holiday activities planned, from an extended...
Scottsville prepares for weekend of holiday celebrations
So far, the library has 427 pairs of their goal of 3,000 pairs.
Logan County Public Library asks you to “Drop your Drawers” at your library