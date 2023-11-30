KSP investigating missing person case of Central City Man

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - On Nov. 27, Kentucky State Police Post 2 received a call about a missing person in Muhlenberg County.

52-year-old Breathitt Kelly, or Brett, of Central City last spoke with his family approximately two months ago.

He is described as a white male, six feet, 155 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes, and possibly a beard.

Kelly drives a blue 1990 Ford Aerostar Van bearing license plate 227BXV. He is known to frequent Lincoln, Madison, Carlisle, Garrard, Calloway, and Marshall Counties.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kelly is asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 2 at (270) 676-3313.

People may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app.

