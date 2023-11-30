Lady Cougar Nora Epley commits to Lindsey Wilson

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Logan County High School senior Nora Epley signed her name on the dotted line to continue her academic and softball career at Lindsey Wilson College.

Epley signed ahead of her senior season, but during her junior year for the Lady Cougars she had a batting average of .429 with 98 at bats and 27 RBI’s.

The future Blue Raider accomplished many things while being at Logan County. She was Academic All-State her freshman and sophomore season, All-District, All-Region, East/West All-Star, and led the team in batting average.

“A lot of hard work and putting a lot of work into it. Even when you think there’s an off season there may not always be one, but you can continue to work hard and keep grinding at the game and you’ll get what you achieve in the end,” Epley said.

Epley’s family was thrilled and so thankful when she got Lindsey Wilson’s offer, and knew that was the place she should go to.

