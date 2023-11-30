Mild, breezy, and sunny for Thursday!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Expect highs to climb to around 60 Thursday afternoon.

There will be more clouds around, but no rain until we get into the night. Rain could be fairly widespread during the overnight and into the predawn hours of Friday. Rain chances are trending down for the day on Friday, but there will still be some scattered showers around as we make the turn into the evening. The forecast appears promising for Light Up Bowling Green.

