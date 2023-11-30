Rain expected later tonight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rain showers are expected to move in, especially after 10 pm. The rain could be fairly widespread during the overnight and into the predawn hours of Friday.

Showers are expected to move in, especially after 11 pm tonight. (David Wolter)

Rain showers look to linger into the morning hours of Friday, but the forecast should be dry and breezy for the afternoon and into the evening. Temperatures will be fairly mild, around 60 degrees for Light Up Bowling Green.

The forecast looks dry and mild for Light Up Bowling Green Friday night. (David Wolter)

The forecast has changed a little for the weekend. Another system looks to clip the area, bringing just a few showers during the morning and into the early afternoon. Could be a little nuisance for some of the earlier holiday parades, but it will not be a washout. Another shower or two is possible on Sunday. The weekend is going to be remain unseasonably mild with highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

A few showers are possible during the morning into the early afternoon. (David Wolter)

Temperatures do cool down slightly for the first part of next week, but looking ahead, the first half of December could be a little warmer than normal. Our average, high temperatures for early December are in the lower 50s, with lows typically in the lower and middle 30s.

