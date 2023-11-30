Rep. Brett Guthrie files for re-election

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - U.S. Representative Brett Guthrie (R-KY) filed for re-election Thursday for his seat as Kentucky’s Second Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“I hear from Kentuckians every day that life has become unaffordable. We are living with this crushing economic anxiety and the knowledge that Joe Biden doesn’t care what his policies have done to you and your family,” said Guthrie. “To stop Biden, my answer is simple: we must win. And when we do, a strong Republican majority in Congress will put our nation back on track.”

Guthrie represents areas in Southcentral Kentucky including Bowling Green, Mammoth Cave and Fort Knox.

He is the Chair of the Health Subcommittee on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Guthrie’s campaign committee ended the last quarter with more than $2 million cash on hand.

