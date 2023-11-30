As the temperature drops, local organizations provide resources for homeless

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - When the temperature drops, the homeless community begins to face more challenges.

In Bowling Green, homeless individuals rely on two shelters: Room in the Inn and the Salvation Army.

Often times many individuals are still left out in the cold because the shelters have limited capacity.

“We know how it is to be out on the street, and we want to help the community and help the homeless because it’s no place to be,” said Christopher Scarbrough, speaking on behalf of Paul Jarraeu and himself, who were both formerly homeless.

Jarraeu touched on a necessity she would like to see changed from when she was living on the streets.

“I’m grateful for the food pantries, but you know, some of these places, give meals Monday through Friday, it’s none on weekends,” Jarraeu said. “And the ones some of them give you stuff that like a homeless person can’t cook. They need more hot meals on weekends not just through the week.”

A charitable organization known as Life Skills Wellness Connection recently lent a helping hand and handed out meals the homeless individuals.

The organization currently provides an indoor space on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for homeless individuals needing to escape the cold.

Program Manager Amy Hinton further explained other resources they are providing for those experiencing homelessness.

“A lot of it is just to get them to come in and charge the phone, get warm, but also work to help build that trust with them and let them know that we’re here to support them and help them,” Hinton said. “We provide snacks, coffee, and meals. We provide some one-on-one support. We provide some group support so that they can learn about other resources.”

President of a non-profit organization known as Do Not Forget Me Ministries Kris York listed resources that those unable to avoid the cold need.

“At this time, a lot of the people need what they need today is blankets, sleeping bags, tents, coats, socks, or water,” York said. “You know, just things like that in that nature. To be able to help and keep them warm during these cold times.”

The ministry has also set up six different drop-off locations around the city for donations.

Drop-off locations can be found at Clean Cut Barber Shop, TNC Automotive, Goodwill, Speed Wash Car Wash, and Clean Line Tattoo.

“The donations are for these people. They’re not for anyone else other than these people that need this assistance right now,” York said. “And I just ask that as the community we can come together and find a solution to be able to help these people.”

More information regarding how to donate resources can be found on the Do Not Forget Me Ministries Facebook page.

