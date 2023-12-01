American Red Cross hosts event to help December 2021 tornadoes survivors

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The American Red Cross is providing additional financial assistance to support individuals and households who were impacted by the December 2021 Tornadoes and are continuing to experience significant challenges to recovery.

“We rolled out a new assistance program to assist those impacted by the December 2021 tornadoes that came through. It’s called Expanded Recovery Assistance,” Red Cross Expanded Assistance Recovery Manager, Jeff Barger said.

He said the main goal of the program is to provide financial assistance to survivors who are still struggling with long-term recovery.

On Friday, the Red Cross hosted an event at the International Center of Kentucky to speak with members of the community about the qualifications of the program, how to apply, and help anyone who already has a case with the Red Cross and needs additional assistance.

“It’s almost two years later and they’re still having significant recovery roadblocks in certain areas.... that could be due to vulnerability factors, low income,” said Barger. “So we’re here to kind of do outreach in the community, talk to survivors who come in and want to see if they can qualify, how to apply, maybe they’ve got a case with us already, and they just need to upload some documents, and we can help them with that.”

Barger added that a lot of the issues they are currently seeing involve housing.

“The cost is going up, there’s people who lost their home and weren’t able to go back, or if they’re renting, and it was repaired, maybe the landlord or the owner... the price jumped 50%; 100%. So a lot of people are struggling just getting affordable housing,” he said.

To be eligible for the program, an applicant needs to have been impacted by the December 2021 tornadoes, is the head of household and not listed as a household member on any other Expanded Recovery Assistance application; have damage at a primary residence, or applicant currently displaced due to the disaster; have a yearly income at or below 135% of the current Federal Poverty Guidelines, based on household size; needs financial assistance for confirmed and current unmet recovery needs resulting from the disaster; and confirmation of primary applicant’s identity and proof of residence details.

In addition, the Red Cross would also need to have done a damage assessment on the applicant’s home at the time.

“A lot of people might say, Well, I’ve never seen a Red Cross person come to my home... we have Red Cross volunteers out, sometimes the next day, on the streets, doing assessments on homes,” Barger said. “There’s a lot of other ways we do it as well”.

If you could not attend Friday’s event but think you might qualify for the ERA program, submit an online form here or call the Bowling Green Office at 270-781-7377.

