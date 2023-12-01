BGISD bus rear ended Friday morning on 31-W Bypass

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green Independent School bus was rear ended Friday morning.

School officials say that the bus was turning onto Riverwood Drive by Kroger on the Bypass when the accident happened around 7:15 a.m.

Six students were on the bus, according to officials, but none of them were injured.

The status of the driver of the vehicle that hit the bus has not been released at this time.

The students were transported to another bus once they were released from the scene, according to officials.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.