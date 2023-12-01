BGISD bus rear ended Friday morning on 31-W Bypass

Accident
Accident(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green Independent School bus was rear ended Friday morning.

School officials say that the bus was turning onto Riverwood Drive by Kroger on the Bypass when the accident happened around 7:15 a.m.

Six students were on the bus, according to officials, but none of them were injured.

The status of the driver of the vehicle that hit the bus has not been released at this time.

The students were transported to another bus once they were released from the scene, according to officials.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
UPDATE: WCSO working fatal accident near Nashville Road and Hwy 240
Much of the northern tier of the country will experience warmer than normal temperatures this...
What to expect this winter season
A device called a Flipper Zero brought by a student has given one Tennessee school trouble.
Device brought to Tennessee high school shuts off cell phones, other electronics
Bonnie Spears announced as the new principal of Drakes Creek Middle School.
Drakes Creek Middle School names new principal
CAIR files suit against Warren County Jail for alleged mistreatment of Muslim woman

Latest News

Accident
GPD: 1 injured in Parkview Drive wreck
A car that was broken into in Bowling Green, Kentucky
Reminders to prevent car break-in’s during the holiday shopping season
The Council on American-Islamic Relations announced the filing of the lawsuit in partnership...
Lawsuit filed against Warren County Regional Jail alleges mistreatment of Muslim woman
Car break-ins are more prevalent during the holidays, here are reminders of what to do to keep...
Reminders to prevent car break-in’s during the holiday shopping season
Regardless of the season, kitchen fires remain the top cause for house fires nationwide.
Bowling Green Fire Dept. shares winter fire prevention tips