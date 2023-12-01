Bowling Green prepares to avenge last year’s state title loss and win 8th title in program history

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Almost exactly a year ago, the Bowling Green Purples lost the 5A state title 28-7 to Frederick Douglass and now they are preparing to avenge that loss and claim the school’s 8th championship when they face off against the Cooper Jaguars.

This year, Bowling Green has outscored its opponents 188-29 in the playoffs and holding three of the four opponents to under double digit total points.

So far this season, Purples junior Quarterback Deuce Bailey has thrown for 3,316 yards and 40 touchdowns. And that doesn’t include the 134 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns on the ground.

Sophomore receiver Trevy Barber leads the team in receiving with 1,075 yards and 15 touchdowns while also throwing a touchdown through he air.

In that championship game against the Broncos last year, they were able to contain Bailey from exploding through the air and escaping the pocket while also containing the Purples running game holding Javen Huddleston to only 28 rushing yards.

This year, the passing game has been even more elite while the running backs have also added more of a threat as receivers out of the backfield as well with Montravion Graham, Jaxon Smith and Huddleston.

The Purples face a Cooper Jaguars squad that has shocked a lot of people by making the championship game. The Jaguars are making their second state title appearance in school history with the first coming back in 2012 where they lost to Bowling Green 34-20.

The Jaguars have done a lot of damage through the air with quarterback Cam O’Hara has thrown for 3,141 yards and 45 touchdowns. The Jags have a duo of 1,000 yard receivers with Isaiah Johnson having 1,304 yards while Austin Alexander having 1,045 yards. Combined they have 38 of the 45 passing touchdowns.

They’re also a threat on the ground with Keagan Maher rushing for 1,181 yards and 18 touchdowns.

The Purples defense will have to play one of its best games of the year, hoping to keep the Jaguars offense under control.

Bowling Green and Cooper will square off on Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington at 8 p.m. E.T.

