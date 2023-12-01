Four inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Four educators were inducted into the Gov. Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame on Friday in a ceremony at Western Kentucky University.

The 2023 inductees were Jesse Reide Brown, who retired from Glasgow Independent Schools after 30 years of teaching high school history; Kimberlea Embry, who has taught at Butler County High School for 32 years; the late Helen Russell, who worked for 44 years in education in Barren County as a social studies teacher, instructional specialist, and curriculum coordinator; and the late Donna Smith, who taught math at Allen County-Scottsville High School for 30 years.

All four are graduates of WKU.

“WKU is proud to continue our longstanding commitment to changing the world one teacher at a time,” President Timothy Caboni said. “And while we celebrate every graduate who carries this degree from our institution, today, we honor an elite four chosen for their noteworthy contributions to education, to our schools and to our youth.”

For more than 100 years, WKU has prepared teachers to make a difference in our community, state, nation and world, President Caboni said.

“That longstanding commitment to teacher education not only continues today, but is, in my opinion, the strongest yet,” he said.

He noted that the Teacher Hall of Fame “not only provides us with the opportunity to celebrate those who epitomize the teaching profession, but also the opportunity to elevate teaching as a first-choice career for our next generation of students.”

Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman said she reminds future educators that the job won’t be easy, but “I can promise you it will be worth it, and I can promise you that you will make a difference every single day.”

In addition to congratulating the inductees, Coleman recognized their family members.

“Teaching is a sacrifice. It is a commitment. It’s a team sport. It may even be a contact sport,” she said. “It takes an entire family coming together in service to your community, understanding late nights and understanding early mornings. For those we are honoring today, you have done the work. For those who are with you today, you helped make that possible.”

