Four inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame

The 2023 class of the Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame was inducted Friday at WKU. From left:...
The 2023 class of the Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame was inducted Friday at WKU. From left: Accepting for the late Helen Russell, her sons Eddie and Rick Russell; Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman; Robin Fields Kinney, Interim Commissioner of Education; accepting for the late Donna Smith, her sister Sue Holder; Jesse Brown; and Kimberlea Embry.(Clinton Lewis | WKU photo by Clinton Lewis)
By Will Whaley
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Four educators were inducted into the Gov. Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame on Friday in a ceremony at Western Kentucky University.

The 2023 inductees were Jesse Reide Brown, who retired from Glasgow Independent Schools after 30 years of teaching high school history; Kimberlea Embry, who has taught at Butler County High School for 32 years; the late Helen Russell, who worked for 44 years in education in Barren County as a social studies teacher, instructional specialist, and curriculum coordinator; and the late Donna Smith, who taught math at Allen County-Scottsville High School for 30 years.

All four are graduates of WKU.

“WKU is proud to continue our longstanding commitment to changing the world one teacher at a time,” President Timothy Caboni said. “And while we celebrate every graduate who carries this degree from our institution, today, we honor an elite four chosen for their noteworthy contributions to education, to our schools and to our youth.”

For more than 100 years, WKU has prepared teachers to make a difference in our community, state, nation and world, President Caboni said.

“That longstanding commitment to teacher education not only continues today, but is, in my opinion, the strongest yet,” he said.

He noted that the Teacher Hall of Fame “not only provides us with the opportunity to celebrate those who epitomize the teaching profession, but also the opportunity to elevate teaching as a first-choice career for our next generation of students.”

Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman said she reminds future educators that the job won’t be easy, but “I can promise you it will be worth it, and I can promise you that you will make a difference every single day.”

In addition to congratulating the inductees, Coleman recognized their family members.

“Teaching is a sacrifice. It is a commitment. It’s a team sport. It may even be a contact sport,” she said. “It takes an entire family coming together in service to your community, understanding late nights and understanding early mornings. For those we are honoring today, you have done the work. For those who are with you today, you helped make that possible.”

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
UPDATE: WCSO working fatal accident near Nashville Road and Hwy 240
A device called a Flipper Zero brought by a student has given one Tennessee school trouble.
Device brought to Tennessee high school shuts off cell phones, other electronics
Much of the northern tier of the country will experience warmer than normal temperatures this...
What to expect this winter season
Bonnie Spears announced as the new principal of Drakes Creek Middle School.
Drakes Creek Middle School names new principal
CAIR files suit against Warren County Jail for alleged mistreatment of Muslim woman

Latest News

The main goal of the program is to provide financial assistance to survivors who are still...
American Red Cross hosts event to help December 2021 tornadoes survivors
The annual Teen Angel BLAST was advertised on this donation bin at Starbuck's Coffee on...
‘Teen Angel’ program seeks to help teens around holidays
Med Center Health announces $145M expansions across Warren, Barren counties
Med Center Health announces $145M expansions across Warren, Barren counties
One person was injured Thursday after a wreck at the intersection of Parkview Drive and Old...
GPD: 1 injured in Parkview Drive wreck
BGISD bus rear ended Friday morning on 31-W Bypass
BGISD bus rear ended Friday morning on 31-W Bypass