GPD: 1 injured in Parkview Drive wreck

By Will Whaley
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:22 AM CST
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - One person was injured Thursday after a wreck at the intersection of Parkview Drive and Old Bowling Green Road in Glasgow.

Glasgow Police investigated and found that a 2005 Volvo driven by Wyatt Wright, of Glasgow, was traveling north on Old Bowling Green Road and was making a turn into Bluegrass Ingredients when he hit a 2007 Ford Explorer driven by Jacqueline Taylor, of Harrodsburg.

Taylor was taken to T J Samson Hospital for her injuries, no other injuries were reported.

The accident was investigated by Captain Justin Kirkpatrick, assisted by the Glasgow Fire Department and the Barren/Metcalfe EMS.

