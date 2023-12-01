GPD: 1 injured in Parkview Drive wreck

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - One person was injured Thursday after a wreck at the intersection of Parkview Drive and Old Bowling Green Road in Glasgow.

Glasgow Police investigated and found that a 2005 Volvo driven by Wyatt Wright, of Glasgow, was traveling north on Old Bowling Green Road and was making a turn into Bluegrass Ingredients when he hit a 2007 Ford Explorer driven by Jacqueline Taylor, of Harrodsburg.

Taylor was taken to T J Samson Hospital for her injuries, no other injuries were reported.

The accident was investigated by Captain Justin Kirkpatrick, assisted by the Glasgow Fire Department and the Barren/Metcalfe EMS.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.