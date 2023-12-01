The Historic Holiday Tour: “Christmas on College Hill” is this Sunday

Featured homes list included
Chad Smith visits to talk about the Historic Holiday Tour Event: "Christmas on College Hill." It's this Sunday, December 3 from 1pm - 5pm.
By Kelly Austin
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:07 PM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Landmark Association of Bowling Green and Warren County celebrates the longest-running annual Holiday Home Tour in South Central Kentucky.

This year, Landmark is honored to host “Christmas on College Hill,” celebrating not only the unique architecture of the College Hill Historic District, but also the beauty and warmth of traditional holiday decor.

Join them in touring historic properties and interiors, some of which date as far back as 1844.

The Tour is Sunday, December 3, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at any site on the day of the tour.

Cash, check, or card accepted.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 15 years and below.

Tickets are free for individuals purchasing a $25 membership on the day of the event.

Featured Locations Include:

Tyler Adams House, 1123 State Street

Christ Episcopal Church, 1215 State Street

Edwardson-Travis House, 1246 State Street

Whitehead-White House, 1252 State Street

Potter-Miller-Smith House, 1267 State Street

Pollard-Lee House, 1311 State Street

Gerard-Bratcher Building, 943 College Street

